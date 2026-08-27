Telangana SIR: Voters warned against submitting false documents

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has warned voters that submitting false, forged, or misleading documents during the personal hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could result in legal action.

As part of the verification process, officials will check the documents submitted by electors against their declarations. The CEO said providing false information to a public servant can attract action under Section 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Legal action over fake declarations

The CEO said proceedings may be initiated if any document or declaration submitted during the SIR hearing is found to be forged, fabricated, misleading or deliberately incorrect.

The warning comes as voters with discrepancies in their records or those unable to establish a link with previous SIR electoral rolls are being called for personal hearings.

Also Read In-person hearings for 12 lakh Hyderabad voters over SIR notices

Making a false declaration during the preparation, revision, correction, inclusion or exclusion of an electoral roll entry is also punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It carries a penalty of imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Over 2 lakh notices issued

More than 2 lakh notices have been served to voters across Telangana who either have anomalies in their records or could not map themselves to the SIR 2002 electoral rolls.

Across the state, 92.8 lakh electors are due to receive notices, 60.5 lakh flagged for anomalies in their enumeration form data and another 32.3 lakh whose entries could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR rolls.

In order to check whether a notice has been issued, an elector can visit the ECI website (click here).

Though the status can be checked online, the voters or their relatives need to appear in person for the hearing over the SIR notices.

On the website, these steps have to be followed:

Log in using a mobile number

Click on the “Submit Document Against Notice Issued” button

Enter the EPIC number

Enter the OTP that will be received on the registered mobile number.

If a notice is generated, it will be displayed; otherwise, a ‘no record found’ message will be displayed.

The ‘no record found’ message will be displayed in two cases. Either a notice has not been issued for the elector as of now, or a notice is not required for the elector. The electors can check the status after a couple of days.