Telangana: Sircilla police to install CCTVs in RTC, school buses

Hyderabad: To ensure the safety of women, the Rajanna-Sircilla police have come up with the ‘Bus Lo Bharosa’ campaign, under which CCTV cameras will be installed in all RTC and private school buses.

As of now, they have installed the cameras in 77 buses while 130 more RTC buses will have the surveillance cameras in the coming 15 days.

Besides bus depots, police control room will also have access to the cameras. However, cameras fixed in school buses would be linked only to the police control room.

State IT minister KT Rama Rao, who participated in the Independence Day celebrations in the district, inaugurated the CCTV cameras at the Integrated District Offices Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR appreciated the district police for their effort to ensure school girls’ safety while traveling in buses.

KTR said that Telangana police were in the top position in controlling crime with the help of CCTV cameras.