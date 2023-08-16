Telangana govt to provide Conjunctivitis medicine to 3.8L kids

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon be providing 3,80,000 children with complimentary Ayurvedic medicines as a preventive measure against conjunctivitis.

State health minister T Harish Rao made the announcement on Tuesday at the distribution event of Swarna Prashan, an anti-conjunctival drug that is also known for enhancing immunity.

The minister was present as the chief guest in the distribution program of the immune system booster under the auspices of the AYUSH Department at the Government Multipurpose High School.

Addressing the gathering, Harish said that Conjunctivitis can be averted by following precautionary measures.

He also made it clear that the transmission of Conjunctivitis does not occur through the air but through contact.

“There is no need for undue concern. The government has ensured the availability of all relevant ointments and drops throughout the state,” said Harish.

The minister also encouraged individuals to seek treatment from government hospitals for care in case of infection.

Highlighting that regular administration of Swarna Prashan drops to children in the past had proven beneficial in boosting immunity, the minister expressed gratitude towards the Hare Krishna Hare Rama organisation representatives who contributed Swarna Prashan drops worth Rs 10 lakh and distributed them for free.

Harish further emphasised that these Ayurvedic drops are suitable for children below 18 years.