Telangana: Six injured as sand tipper hits RTC bus in Nirmal district

Nirmal: Six people, including the bus driver, were seriously injured when a sand tipper coming from Maharashtra on the wrong route collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus at a flyover near Basara railway station in Nirmal district.

The bus was carrying passengers from Nizamabad to Bhainsa when the tipper rammed into it, injuring driver Riyaz and five passengers. The bus conductor said the tipper had also come from the wrong side of the road before the collision.

Basara Sub-Inspector Navneet rushed to the spot after locals alerted police and shifted the injured to Bhainsa Government Hospital by ambulance.

The tipper driver fled the scene and a case has been registered, police said.