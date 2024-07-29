Telangana: SKM calls for protest against Union Budget on July 31

Hyderabad: The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) Telangana state committee has announced that it will burn copies of the Union Budget 2024-25 in all mandal and district headquarters on July 31 as a protest against what it calls the Centre’s “attempts to put agriculture in the hands of the corporate forces”.

Strongly criticising the Centre for making cuts to funds to be spent on fertiliser subsidies, SKM said that the central government has not fulfilled even a single promise that it made to the farmers. It added that this was evident in the proposed allocations made in the Union Budget.

Whether it is introducing a legislation on assuring minimum support price (MSP) for the farmers’ produce by implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, or allocations for the Agricultural Research, National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojna (PMFBY), SKM stated that budget allocations have been reduced in this year’s Union Budget.

SKM also appealed to farmers to go on a state-wide protest in various forms on July 31.