Telangana: Slain FRO’s daughter shines in sports

Hyderabad: Days after a Forest Range Officer was killed by Gutti Koya Adivasis, his daughter on November 25, put up a fine performance at a district-level sport event held in Kothagudem.

The girl identified as 10-year-old Kritika took part in the district-level athletics competitions for schoolchildren. She grabbed first place in the 100-metre race and second place in the long jump event. The girl now has an opportunity to participate in the state-level competitions which are soon to be conducted.

Kitka is a class 5 student who performed well at the sports meet amid the grief of her father’s death, reported The Hindu. FRO Srinivasa Rao (42) was hacked to death on November 22 when he tried to stop Gutti Koyas from removing saplings planted by the forest department on podu lands in the Chandrugonda forest area.

The police on November 23 arrested two persons in connection with the killing of the forest official, Madakam Tula and Podium Naga, both natives of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Following, Srinivas’s demise, the forest officials urged the government to expel the Gutti Koya community from Telangana.

(With inputs from IANS)