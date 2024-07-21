Telangana: Sleeping toddler kidnapped at Nizamabad hospital

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Nizamabad government hospital on Friday, July 19.

According to reports, the child was sleeping along with his father in the hospital corridor. It is a place where many patient attendants take a rest.

The child’s mother had been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

CCTV cameras that captured the incident, reveal that the child was taken away by two unknown persons at midnight.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are going on.