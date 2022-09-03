Telangana: SNDP Picket Nala works to be completed in 15 days

Hyderabad: According to Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, work on the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) at Picket Nala will be finished in 15 days.

“Construction of the bridge on one side of Picket Nala has been completed and works on the other side of the Nala will be completed within 15 days,” he said after an inspection of works at Begumpet Nala being executed at a cost of Rs 45 crore and Picket Nala SNDP works that are underway at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

SNDP was formed after October 2020, when the city witnessed heavy flooding after cloud bursts and unusually strong rainfall that led to the loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. The GHMC stated throughout the monsoon season that the SNDP works would be completed by the end of June 2022.

The RTI response stated that a total of Rs 17.76 crore has been spent on the works ongoing in the GHMC area against the estimated Rs 122.33 crore. The ten works in the LB Nagar zone are all under progress barring the Nala from Mansoorabad Chinna Cheruvu to Bandlaguda Cheruvu, in which work is yet to begin.

SNDP works in other Urban Local Bodies (ULB) like Meerpet, Badangpet and Jalpally are also incomplete. Almost all of the works have incurred no expenses, which points towards little to no progress.