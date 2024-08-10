Telangana software engineer orders drugs via darkweb, nabbed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) nabbed a Khammam-based software engineer for ordering drugs through darkweb.

The said engineer, whose name has not been revealed, ordered drugs through darkweb on July 31 and paid for the consignment through cryptocurrency.

The vendor, who is based in Assam, delivered the drugs via speed post concealed under brown tape on a newspaper. The software engineer received it on August 8.

On information, TGANBs technical wing along with sleuths of RNCC Khammam and local police nabbed a software engineer. The IT official is currently being counselled by the team.

Ever since the establishment of TGANB, many drug traffickers and consumers, domestic and international, have been successfully nabbed thus curtailing activities in Telangana. Owing to continuous pursuance and tracking, most of the offenders who were seeking shelter in Telangana and operating here have either left the state or cut down their activities.