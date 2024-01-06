Telangana: Son, mother die in a gap of hours due to cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man named Narsimlu, and his mother died within hours in Kuchanpally village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal, in Medak due to cardiac arrests on Saturday.

“Upon hearing the news of her son’s death, his mother Laxmamma also suffered a heart attack and died in the hospital,” said Haveli Ghanpur police.

Narsimlu was experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest and was rushed to the Medak area hospital by his relatives. While undergoing treatment, he succumbed to a heart attack.

His mother came to the hospital after learning of her son’s death collapsed, and passed away from a cardiac arrest. Narsimlu is survived by his wife and two children.