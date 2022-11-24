Telangana: Special electoral enrollment drive to be held on November 26-27, December 3-4

Hyderabad: Telangana chief electoral officer Vikas Raj on Wednesday said a special electoral enrolment drive will be conducted on November 26-27 and December 3-4.

The chief electoral officer briefed representatives of all political parties regarding the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls. As part of the special drive, Block Level Officers would be available at the polling stations to receive application forms.

Also Read IT searches continue at Telangana minister’s institutions

Raj further stated that those who are 18 years and above can enroll themselves, and those who are above 17 years can also apply in advance. He urged the political parties to help encourage the linking of voter Id with Aadhar cards.