Telangana: Special strategy to ensure 100 pc SSC results in govt schools

Hyderabad: The Education Department has prepared a special strategy to make the results of class 10 students studying in government schools 100 percent. Special classes are being started for these students from Wednesday. Snacks are being provided to the students of government ZP schools and model schools in the state. For which the government has sanctioned Rs 9.67 crore.

As many as 1,89,791 students studying in 4,785 schools will be provided snacks for the next 34 days. Eggs, pulses, jaggery and fresh fruits will be provided to make this breakfast full of protein, iron. For this, a special menu has been prepared in many districts.

There are 123 schools in the Hanamkonda district where 3258 students are studying for whom it has been decided to distribute fruits like grapes, oranges once or twice a week in addition to ragi, jaggery, dal, etc.

The state government has also taken steps to ensure that the ongoing mid-day meal scheme in the state is nutritious. Three days a week, one egg and one banana distributed to the students. From this academic year, food is being prepared from nutritious rice.

Another 36,154 students are being provided breakfast with the help of various voluntary organizations. Apart from Telangana, only two other states provide lunch to class 9 and class 10 students. While other states provide lunch only to students of classes 1 to 8. Under this scheme, only the Telangana government provides eggs and rice food to class 12 students.