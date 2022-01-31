Telangana: Speeding car that killed 4 women was driven by minor

Karimnagar: The speeding car that killed four women was driven by a minor, who ran over the people sitting on the footpath in Karimnagar district of Telangana, says local police.

“A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the minors travelling in the car,” said V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar.

The police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited.

On Sunday morning, a speeding car crashed through roadside huts near Kothirampur in Karimnagar town, killing four people and injuring a few others.

According to police, a car travelling from Kaman chowk to Hyderabad slammed into makeshift huts constructed by some individuals who make knives, axes, and other items for a living. After the driver lost control of the steering, the car collided with the huts.

A lady was killed on the spot after being stuck between a vehicle and an electric pole. Nine injured people were sent to the district headquarters hospital, where three people died while receiving medical treatment.

Pariyad, Sunitha, Lalitha, and Jyothi were identified as the dead. After registering a complaint, police went to the scene and started investigating.

The driver, who is reportedly a minor is believed to have fled the scene, and there are currently nine challans on the vehicle for overspeeding.

