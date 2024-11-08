Telangana: SSC exam fee payment schedule released for March 2025

Hyderabad: The directorate of government examinations on Friday, November 8 announced the fee payment schedule for the SSC exam in March 2025.

Students can pay the fee without a late charge at their respective schools until November 18. Late fees of Rs 50 and Rs 200 apply for payments made until December 2 and 12, respectively.

A late fee of Rs 500 will be accepted until December 21. This schedule also applies to OSSC and vocational public examinations.

The SSC exam fee for regular students is Rs 125 for all subjects, or Rs 110 for up to three subjects.

Vocational candidates must pay an additional Rs 60 along with the regular fee.

For further information, students are advised to visit the website.