Telangana SSC examinations begin today

Hyderabad: The SSC public examinations commenced on Monday in 2,676 centers across Telangana. As many as 508,385 students registered for the exams, and 30,000 invigilators have been deployed for exam duties at examination centers.

To curb malpractices and monitor the exams, 144 ‘flying squad’ teams have been constituted. ‘Sitting squads’ have also been arranged in problematic centers by the District Education Officers (DEO) concerned, said the Director of Government Examinations.

Students were seen arriving at the examination centers from 8:30 am following the advice of the SSC Board across the city.

The Director of Government Examinations strictly stated that latecomers will not be allowed in examination centers. A grace period of 5 minutes is given for those arriving late.

The TSRTC management has also made travel free for the students appearing for the SSC examinations.