Telangana SSC exams: Dates for payment of fee announced

Hyderabad: The dates for payment of fee for the SSC public exam which is scheduled to be held in April/May 2022 have been announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations.

Students can pay the fee without a late fee till January 29. With a late fee of Rs. 50 till February 10. The fee can be paid till February 21 with a late fee of Rs. 200.

They can pay the fee till March 3 with a late fee of Rs. 500, Telangana Today reported.

Inter exams likely to be held in May

Meanwhile, inter exams 2022 are likely to begin on May 2. It is expected to end on May 20.

Although the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has prepared the proposal, the date will be announced after receiving the government’s nod.

For inter exams, students can pay the fee without late fee till January 24. With a late fee of Rs. 100 till January 31. The fee can be paid till February 7 with a late fee of Rs. 500.

They can pay the fee till February 14 and February 21 with a late fee of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 2000 respectively.

For first year regular (arts and science) and second year regular (arts) exams, students have to pay Rs. 490 whereas, for second year regular (science), the exam fee is Rs. 690.

The first year and second year students of the vocational stream have to pay Rs. 690 as examination fee.

Students who want to improve their intermediate first year marks need to pay Rs. 150 per paper in addition to the exam fee of Rs. 490.