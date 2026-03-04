Telangana: SSC hall tickets likely to be released on March 5

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the TG SSC (Class 10) hall tickets for the 2026 examinations on Thursday, March 5.

In a significant move to streamline the process, the board has decided to send hall tickets directly to the registered mobile numbers of parents through WhatsApp.

This new initiative aims to ensure that students receive their admit cards quickly and securely without relying solely on school management or facing technical difficulties on official websites during peak traffic.

Hall Tickets through WhatsApp

Under the newly introduced system, hall tickets will be delivered directly to the WhatsApp numbers registered with the school. The admit card will be shared in PDF format, allowing parents and students to easily download and store it on their devices.

Each hall ticket will include a QR code that students can scan to verify exam center details instantly. The QR-based system has been introduced to prevent duplication and ensure the authenticity of the admit cards.

Benefits of the new system

The updated hall ticket distribution system offers several advantages. Students will receive their admit cards directly on their parents’ mobile phones, eliminating the need for repeated visits to schools. It also reduces the chances of technical issues caused by heavy traffic on official websites.

Additionally, the QR code verification feature will help prevent fake hall tickets and improve transparency in the examination process. Students will also be able to quickly access exam center location details by scanning the QR code.

Alternative method to download hall tickets

Students who wish to download the hall ticket manually can still access it through the official website. To do so, they should visit the Telangana Board of Secondary Education website and click on the SSC Hall Ticket 2026 download link.

After entering the required details, such as the application number or school login credentials, the hall ticket will appear on the screen. Students can then download and print the document for future reference.

Important guidelines for students

Students are advised to download their hall ticket and keep at least two printouts—one for home reference and one to carry to the examination center. It is important to read all instructions printed on the admit card carefully.

Students should verify their personal details, including name, date of birth, subjects, and exam centre information. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately inform the school authorities for correction.

Students must also check their exam centre location in advance to avoid last-minute confusion on exam day. Carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre is mandatory, as entry will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

Details available on the hall ticket

The TG SSC hall ticket will contain essential information such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise exam schedule, exam center name and address and important exam instructions. The document will also feature a QR code for verification.

With hall tickets expected to be released by March 5, students and parents are advised to keep their registered mobile numbers active and regularly check WhatsApp for updates.

Early verification of exam centre details can help students avoid unnecessary stress before the examinations begin.