Telangana: SSC public exam fee deadline extended

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Telangana has updated the fee payment schedule for the SSC Public Examinations scheduled for March 2025.

The new deadline for students to pay their fees at their respective schools is now November 28, extended from the previous date of November 18.

Students can pay their fees without incurring a late fee until November 28. If they miss this deadline, they can still pay a late fee of Rs. 50 until December 10, and with a late fee of Rs. 200 until December 19.

Furthermore, payments with a late fee of Rs. 500 will be accepted until December 30. This updated schedule also applies to OSSC and Vocational Public Examinations for the same period.

The examination fees are set as follows:

For regular students: Rs. 125 for all subjects.

For up to three subjects: Rs. 110.

Vocational candidates must pay an additional fee of Rs. 60 on top of the regular examination fee.

Students and parents are encouraged to adhere to these deadlines to avoid additional charges. For further details, they can visit the official website of the DGE Telangana.