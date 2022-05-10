Telangana: SSCL protest against the privatization of coal mines

Hyderabad: The workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) protested against the central government’s decision to privatize the public sector company and alleged that they are corrupting the company.

The protests were organized by the union leader of the employees. The union president K Sambasiva Collieries Employees Union and General Secretary Vasireddy Seetaramaiah alleged that the state government was planning to bankrupt the public sector company.

They also questioned Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on what his plans were to help the workers out. The protesters also asked about the assurance CM gave to them including the construction of houses for the workers and the launch of 25 news underground mines.

The state chief minister had ensured that all contract employees would be regularised and also exempted from the payment of income tax.

According to The New Indian Express (TNIE), the workers alleged that KCR is planning on giving the coal business to Indian business magnates Ambani and Adani.