Telangana stands 2nd nationwide in lost, stolen mobile phone recovery

Hyderabad: Telangana CID police have set a remarkable benchmark in recovering lost and stolen mobile phones, securing the second position in India.

The department has successfully traced and returned 70,058 mobile phones to their rightful owners, leveraging the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

This portal, launched to combat mobile theft, has proven instrumental in streamlining recovery efforts.

On average, Telangana CID recovers 98.67 phones daily, showcasing its efficiency. Among the recovered phones, the highest numbers were traced in Hyderabad Commissionerate (10,861), followed by Cyberabad (9,259) and Rachakonda (7,488), while the rest were recovered across other police stations in the state.

CID Director General Shikha Goel highlighted these achievements in an official statement on Saturday, March 29.

While Telangana ranks second nationally in phone recovery, Karnataka holds the top position.

The CEIR portal has emerged as a game-changer for law enforcement agencies, enabling swift tracing of devices through IMEI blocking and location tracking.