Telangana stands numero uno in latest prison duty meet

Hyderabad: The state of Telangana secured first place in the country by winning the maximum number of medals and trophies in the sixth national prison duty meet held in Ahmedabad from September 4 to 6.

Participants included 960 athletes from 19 states and 68 employees from Telangana prison department. The state managed to bag four trophies along with six gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals.

Also Read TRS NRIs to amass support for KCR’s entry into national politics

The duty meet was led by Warangal Central Jail Superintendent Sampath.

Prison department in-charge Director-General Jitendar and IG Rajesh were praised by minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali at a felicitation ceremony conducted on Wednesday for their efforts and dedication in securing the first place in the country.