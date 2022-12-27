Telangana stands sixth with most MBBS seats

Hyderabad: Telangana is rapidly moving towards becoming a hub of medical education. After the formation of separate Telangana, the TRS government has given top priority to the establishment of medical institutes and hospitals during the 8 years. Due to this, there has been a huge increase registered in medical seats in government and private institutions.

With 6040 medical seats, Telangana is at the sixth position in the list of states with the most MBBS seats as the government has focused on establishing one medical college in every district and resulting in marginal increase in the existing limit of MBBS seats.

Tamil Nadu tops the list with 10,825 MBBS seats, while Karnataka has 10,745, Maharashtra has 9995, Uttar Pradesh has 9053 and Gujarat has 6200 MBBS. Followed by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is at the seventh position with 5485 seats. Among the states and Union Territories which have less number of medical seats are Tripura 225, Goa 180, Chandigarh 150, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 100, while Mizoram have 100 seats.