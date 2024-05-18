Telangana State EAPCET 2024 results declared

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Tests (EAPCET) 2024 were announced here on Saturday.

In the engineering stream, 2,40,618 students had appeared for the examination and 1,80,424 of them have qualified (74.98 per cent) for admission. While 1,42,716 male candidates took the exam in the stream, 1,06,162 (74.38 per cent) of them qualified. A total of 97,902 female candidates appeared for the test and 74,262 (75.85 per cent) qualified.

In the agriculture and pharmacy stream, 91,633 candidates had appeared for the test and 82,163 of them (89.66 per cent) have qualified, an official release said.

In the agriculture and pharmacy stream, 24,664 male candidates appeared for the test and 21,768 (88.25 per cent) of them qualified. The number of female candidates who attended the exam and qualified was 66,969 and 60,395 respectively.

The Telangana State EAPCET examination, conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), was held at 21 test zones with 165 test centers from May 7 to 11 in both Telangana (134 centres) and Andhra Pradesh (31 centres).