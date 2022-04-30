Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board invites job applications

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th April 2022 6:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is now inviting applications for recruitment into the police service.

The institute has released six notifications so far, four of which were released on April 25, while two others were released on April 28. The recruitment drive will emphasize on selecting candidates for departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services, Prisons & Correctional
Services, Transport, and Prohibition & Excise.

The application forms will be available online, in a specific format which will be available on the TSLPRB website https://www.tslprb.in/ from 8:00 AM on May 2 to 10:00 PM on May 20. The candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the exams and paying the prescribed fee.

