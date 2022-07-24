Telangana: Steep hike in medical registration fees

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council has massively hiked medical registration fees. All those who complete medical education have to register themselves in the Medical Council to practice as doctors.

After the revision in the fee structure, the Council has announced that the revised fee is being implemented from July 1.

All those about 65 years who practice medicine may not need renewal.

Earlier the fee was Rs. 500 and the government increased it by adding 18% GST. Till now the provisional registration fee was Rs. 1000 which has been increased to Rs. 2000.

Similarly, the provisional fees for those arriving from abroad was Rs. 1000 which has increased to Rs. 5000.

The duplicate provisional fees was Rs.1000 which has been increased to Rs. 2000 and the final registration fees was increased from Rs to 3000 to Rs. 4000.

The final registration fees of those returning from abroad after completing their medical education has been increased from Rs 2000 Rs 10000 and the duplicate registration fees was raised from Rs.3000 to Rs. 5000.