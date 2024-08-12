Telangana: Stray dog attack in Nizamabad leaves 7 injured

Hyderabad: As many as seven individuals, including elderly citizens, were severely injured after a stray dog randomly attacked pedestrians at Chepur village in Armoor mandal of Nizamabad district on Sunday morning, August 12.

The individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to Armoor Area Hospital where they were administered the anti-rabies vaccine.

The victims have been identified as Narsaiah, 50, Kala, 30, Posani, 60, Latha, 40, Gangaram, 60, Bhattu Lasya, 45, and Rajagangaram, 50. Three individuals are in critical condition and have been transferred to the district hospital for further medical care, while the remaining four are reported to be in stable condition.

In a press statement, citizens expressed their anger over the lack of action, especially given that a similar incident occurred last month.

Surge in dog attacks across Telangana

In a similar incident, three children were bitten by a dog while sitting outside their house on August 8.

The incident occurred in the Yellareddypet Mandal. The victims were identified as Sahjasra, Brithisha, and Varun; the dog attacked and bit them while they were doing homework.

Following the incident, the dog also attacked another child, identified as Varshit Reddy. After being bitten, the terrified children left their books and ran inside the house.

Earlier, On August 7, an 18-month-old toddler sustained severe injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing on a subway in Karimnagar near Satavahana University.

Hyderabad: 30k dog attack cases annually

Around 30,000 people are bitten by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, the city has between 4 to 6 lakh dogs.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.