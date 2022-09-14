Telangana: Student dies after Scorpion sting in Sircila district

The deceased Malathi is from a middle-class family and she wanted to help her family financially and got campus placement.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th September 2022 3:49 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A B.Tech third-year student, who went home due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival holidays died after a Scorpio sting on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the deceased Malathi belonged to a middle-class family and wanted to help her family financially. She belongs to Ragudu village near Sircilla town. 

The Scorpio stung her while she was performing some rituals with her family members on Sunday. The family took her to the Sircilla town hospital which is four kilometres away from the village. The doctors there informed the family to take her to Karimnagar Hospital as the poison had spread all over her body.

Later, she was admitted to Karimnagar hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

