Telangana student found dead in US

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 5th March 2025 4:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: A student from Telangana in the United States (US) was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, March 5.

The student of a Master of Science (MS) program, Gampa Praveen, 27, had gone to the US to pursue his academics and was reportedly working as a part-time employee.

He belonged to the Keshampet Mandal Center, Shadnagar Constituency, Rangareddy in Telangana.

According to reports, Praveen was shot dead by assailants. However, this has not been officially confirmed so far.

