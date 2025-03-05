Telangana student found dead in US

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana in the United States (US) was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, March 5.

The student of a Master of Science (MS) program, Gampa Praveen, 27, had gone to the US to pursue his academics and was reportedly working as a part-time employee.

He belonged to the Keshampet Mandal Center, Shadnagar Constituency, Rangareddy in Telangana.

According to reports, Praveen was shot dead by assailants. However, this has not been officially confirmed so far.