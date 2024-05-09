Telangana student goes missing in US; Indian Consulate in touch with police

A 25-year-old Telangana student has gone missing in Chicago, US. The Indian Consulate in Chicago is in touch with US police and the Indian diaspora to locate him.

According to reports, the student, identified as Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, is pursuing a master’s degree from Concordia University, Wisconsin.

Telangana student goes missing in US since May 2

The student’s father, Ch Sadanandam, who is a native of Hanamkonda District, Telangana, wrote a letter to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy urging his help in tracing Rupesh Chandra.

The office of Kishan Reddy, in a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs on May 8, urged the Indian Consulate in Chicago to help trace the missing student.

Sadanandam said that on May 2 afternoon, he spoke to his son on WhatsApp. After the call, he went offline.

Although the family tried to find Rupesh’s whereabouts from his roommates, he remains untraceable so far. However, his roommates informed the student’s family that he had gone to meet someone from Texas. No one knows who the person was.

Indian Consulate in Chicago in touch with US police

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Chicago, US, in touch with local police, wrote on its official handle, “The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh.”

Recently, a 25-year-old Hyderabad student, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, went missing in the US city of Cleveland. Later, he was found dead.

In the case of Telangana student Rupesh, the Indian Consulate in Chicago, US, is making efforts to trace him as soon as possible.