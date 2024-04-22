Telangana students die in road accident in US

Hyderabad: In yet another tragic incident, two Telangana students died in a road accident in Arizona, the US, on Saturday night (local time).

According to reports, the accident took place when the students, Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi, were returning from college.

Their car collided head-on with another vehicle

The road accident took place when the car in which the Telangana students were traveling collided head-on with another car in Peoria, the US.

They were students of second-year of computer science engineering at Arizona State University, the US.

While Nivesh hailed from Huzurabad town in Karimnagar district, Goutham Kumar was from Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district.

US’s Arizona police have started investigating the road accident case.

Nivesh is the son of doctor couple Naveen and Swathi. The families of the two Telangana students have appealed to the Indian government to help in bringing the bodies home from the US.

Telangana girl student dies in US road accident

Last year, a 24-year-old girl, a native of Telangana’s Hyderabad, who was pursuing a Master’s in Business Analysis, lost her life in a road accident in Cheney, Kansas, in the US.

The accident happened when the driver of the car in which the girl was traveling failed to observe a stop signal, resulting in a collision with other vehicles.

These are some of the incidents in which Telangana students have lost their lives recently in road accidents in the US.