Video: Mortal remains of Hyderabad student found dead in US reach home

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of a 25-year-old Hyderabad student, who was found dead in the US city of Cleveland, have reached home.

The student, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, had gone to the US last year in May to pursue a Masters in IT from Cleveland University.

Telangana: The mortal remains of Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who was found dead in Cleveland, US earlier this month, brought to his residence in Hyderabad.



He was reportedly missing since March 7th and went to the US in 2023 for a Master's degree at Cleveland State… pic.twitter.com/mbNsn20F0X — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

VIDEO | Mortal remains of Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who was found dead in the US earlier this month, arrive at his residence in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/D4gFDYzPLj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2024

Indian Consulate in touch with local agencies for investigation

“Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post.

Offering “deepest condolences” to Arfath’s family, the Consulate said it is in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into his death.

“We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India,” the Consulate added.

Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.



Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with local agencies to ensure thorough investigation into Mr… https://t.co/FRRrR8ZXZ8 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) April 9, 2024

Also Read Hyderabad student held in UK after approaching girl for directions to address

Hyderabad student went missing in US since March 7

The student, who was pursuing a master’s degree in Information Technology at Cleveland University, Ohio, has not been in touch with his family since March 7.

Although his relative in the US filed a complaint with the police and a lookout notice has been issued, no progress in his whereabouts has been achieved.

Following the complaint, Saleem, who resides in Nacharam, received a ransom call for USD 1200. However, the caller did not specify the mode of payment. The details of the call were forwarded to the US police.

Nearly a month after going missing, the Hyderabad student was found dead in the US last week.

Today, the mortal remains of the deceased reached Hyderabad.