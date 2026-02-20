Telangana: Student injured after argument escalates to fight in Khammam

Hyderabad: A student of the Narayana Junior College in Telangana’s Khammam district was injured after an argument escalated into a fight between two groups on February 15, with the incident coming to light on Friday, February 20.

The incident occurred at Velugumanta mandal, and a video of the incident on social media shows a group of students fighting with each other. It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

The incident occurred at Velugumanta mandal, a video of the shared on social media… pic.twitter.com/ykn2u0yOHs — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 20, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Khammam Urban Police personnel said, “A video of the incident is being shared online. It is likely to have occurred on February 15. We haven’t received any complaint regarding the incident and there was no response from the principal when we contacted the college.”

According to reports, the college authorities did not inform the police or parents of the students about the incident to save their reputation.