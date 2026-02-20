Telangana: Student injured after argument escalates to fight in Khammam

The incident took place on February 15 but came to light on February 20.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 4:37 pm IST
Student fight in Khammam escalates, injuries reported amid argument.
Students fight inside the college in Telangana

Hyderabad: A student of the Narayana Junior College in Telangana’s Khammam district was injured after an argument escalated into a fight between two groups on February 15, with the incident coming to light on Friday, February 20.

The incident occurred at Velugumanta mandal, and a video of the incident on social media shows a group of students fighting with each other. It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Khammam Urban Police personnel said, “A video of the incident is being shared online. It is likely to have occurred on February 15. We haven’t received any complaint regarding the incident and there was no response from the principal when we contacted the college.”

Add as a preferred source on Google

According to reports, the college authorities did not inform the police or parents of the students about the incident to save their reputation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 4:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button