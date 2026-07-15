Telangana student injured after jumping from college building

Hyderabad: An Intermediate first-year student was seriously injured after allegedly jumping from the second floor of a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) college in Maddur, Narayanpet district, on Wednesday, July 15.

According to reports, the incident took place after a teacher allegedly reprimanded the student for talking to a boy. The teacher had also informed the student’s parents about the matter.

Before the incident, the student allegedly wrote a suicide note and then jumped from the college building.

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College staff immediately shifted her to the Government General Hospital in Mahabubnagar, where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

According to the college staff, they were unable to identify the boy as there are no CCTV cameras installed on the campus.

Meanwhile, local residents alleged that negligence by the college authorities contributed to the incident.