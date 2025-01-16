Telangana student interacts with PM Modi for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Hyderabad: Anjali, a student from Gurraampodu Mandal in Nalgonda district, Telangana recently participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event held in Delhi.

This interactive program aims to alleviate exam-related stress among students and foster a supportive environment for their academic journeys.

Anjali, who is currently studying in the second year of Intermediate at the Model School, had the opportunity to meet and engage with PM Modi during the event.

She was selected to attend this program by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Hailing from Amaluru, she has been a student at the Model School since the 8th grade.

The principal of her school, Ragini, along with her guide teacher, Sita, expressed their pride in Anjali’s achievement and congratulated her for representing her school at such an esteemed gathering.

During the event, PM Modi addressed various queries from students, providing them with practical tips on how to approach their exams with confidence and positivity.