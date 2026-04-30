Telangana student kills self over exam failure, ends up scoring 80 pc in SSC

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student died by suicide in Medak, fearing she would fail the SSC exams. However, her results revealed that she scored 80 per cent after securing 480 out of 600 marks.

The deceased, identified as 17-year-old Banoth Sai Priya, a resident of Podichenpally, was studying in Zilla Parishad High School located in neighbouring Kothapally village. According to reports, Sai Priya’s younger brother Shankar, 15, was her classmate. The girl ended her life on April 24.

Shankar checked the results for both and learnt that his sister secured 80 per cent marks, while he scored 441 out of 600. After checking the results, Shankar said that Sai Priya always performed better than him in academics.

Girls outshine boys in SSC exam

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results 2026 were declared on Wednesday, April 29.

A comparison of the gender-wise pass percentages between the 2025 and 2026 SSC exams reveals that the pass percentage of both boys and girls has increased.

The pass percentage of boys, which was 91.32 per cent in 2025, increased to 94.07 per cent this year. The pass percentage of girls rose from 94.26 per cent to 96.26 per cent.

This suggests that while girls continued to improve their performance, boys narrowed the gap in overall pass percentage. The difference between the pass percentages of girls and boys, which stood at 2.94 per cent in 2025, reduced to 2.19 per cent in 2026.

Out of the total 5,16,815 students who appeared as regular students, 4,91,774 have passed. The total pass percentage was 95.15 per cent, a 2.37 per cent increase from last year’s 92.78 per cent.

A total of 5,731 schools achieved 100 per cent pass percentage, while six private schools recorded zero per cent pass percentage.