Telangana student shot dead in Chicago, US

A student from Telangana was shot dead in Chicago, United States, on Friday, November 29. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old N Sai Teja.

The young man had moved to the US in August to pursue a Master’s degree at Concordia University, Wisconsin. He had reportedly been working at a mall for the past few days when assailants shot him after robbing him of money.

Teja’s parents, Nookarapu Koteshwar Rao and Vani, reside in Raparthi Nagar, Khammam city. Following the tragic incident, friends and relatives visited their home to console the family.



Another Telangana student dies in US due to gun misfire

In a separate incident, on November 13, a student from Hyderabad named Aryan Reddy died due to an accidental gun misfire while cleaning his newly purchased hunting gun during his birthday celebrations in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reddy was a 23-year-old second-year Master’s student at Kansas State University. His family is originally from Bhuvanagiri and currently lives in Uppal.

These incidents have raised concerns within the Indian community regarding the safety of students studying abroad.