Student from Hyderabad dies in misfire during birthday celebration in US

The man died as the gun accidentally misfired while he was cleaning it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd November 2024 12:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad died in the United States, as the gun misfired during his birthday celebrations.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Aryan Reddy, a resident of Uppal. He was pursuing masters degree from Kansas, a state university in Atlanta, Georgia.

The incident occurred on November 13 when  Reddy was celebrating his birthday with friends. The man’s body is expected to reach Hyderabad on Friday.

Reddy reportedly bought a new hunting gun on the occasion of his birthday and died as the gun accidentally misfired while he was cleaning it.

Upon hearing the gunshot, his friends rushed to the student’s room and found him lying in a pool of blood.

Reddy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The Hyderabad student’s family is originally from Bhuvanagiri and now resides in Uppal.

