Hyderabad student dies of brain stroke in US; mortal remains flown back home

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad student who went to the US for higher studies has died of a brain stroke.

The student who is identified as Ruthvik, a 30-year-old, pursued studies at Texas University and recently completed his education. He was actively seeking employment in the US.

Hyderabad student suffers stroke in US

On February 16, Ruthvik experienced a stroke during lunch with friends, leading to a collapse.

Friends rushed him to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed a clot in his brain. Following the stroke, his left side became unresponsive.

Fundraiser organized

For the treatment of the Hyderabad student in the US, his friend initiated a GoFundMe page to raise funds, achieving USD57,541 out of the USD200,000 goal.

Despite surgical intervention, he succumbed to the condition.

On Monday, his body was flown to Hyderabad and reached Trimulgherry, his residence before moving to the US.

Student dies in Canada

Recently, a 25-year-old Hyderabad student, Shaik Muzammil Ahmed, passed away in Canada. Before relocating to Canada, he resided in Balreddy Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

Muzammil Ahmed had gone to Canada in December 2022 to pursue a Master’s in Computing/IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus, in Kitchener City, Ontario.

This month, he died due to a cardiac arrest.