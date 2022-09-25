Telangana: Student tests positive for swine flu in NIT Warangal

Hyderabad: A student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has tested positive for swine flu, doctors confirmed.

The student complained of flu and fever and was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda where the H1N1 test was done on Friday night. Doctors are currently monitoring the student’s health status.

Meanwhile, a press release from the institution on Sunday said, “The student who tested positive for H1N1 is being treated at a private hospital in Hanamkonda and is doing well. Sanitisation was done on the hostel premises and in classrooms.”

The NIT management has asked students who were in close contact with the affected to be in isolation for at least one week. The institute is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the disease on campus.

The officials at the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWM) have been informed and the sanitation process in underway.