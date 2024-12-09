Telangana: Students fall ill, food poisoning suspected; doctors claim otherwise

Hyderabad: Three students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya (KGBV) school in Naganul of Nagarkurnool district fell ill from suspected food poisoning on Sunday, December 08.

The students were hospitalised at the Government Medical College and General Hospital, Nagarkurnool for emergency medical treatment.

The parents of the students alleged that their children fell ill from eating the food served at the school, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, the school officials claimed that the students fell ill from eating snacks brought from outside the school premises. The parents have refuted the claim.

Contrary to both arguments, while speaking to Siasat.com, Dr Raghu, superintendent of Nagarkurnool Government Medical College said that one of the students was ill from an infection which caused gastroenteritis. The remaining two were down with flu.

“The students were kept in a 24-hour observation, during which no symptoms of food poisoning were noted,” he said, adding they are currently in stable condition and ready to be discharged.

Meanwhile, food poisoning incidents at government schools have become an ever-continuing story for Telangana.

According to reports, 43 students have lost their lives so far in Telangana in 2024, after falling sick from eating meals served at the schools.

On November 25, C Shailaja, a 16-year-old tribal student died at the NIMS Hyderabad after she suffered food poisoning. She was a student at the Wankidi tribal Welfare School.

She was one of the 63 hospitalised victims who fell ill after consuming dinner at the government-run tribal school in Kumrambheem Asifabad district on October 31.

In response to frequent incidents of food poisoning in government schools, the division bench of the Telangana High Court had ordered the state government to submit the reports of the special task force set up to conduct an inquiry into the two incidents within four weeks and posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.