Telangana: Students greeted with roses as schools reopen

Hyderabad: As schools across Telangana reopened on Tuesday, after an extended Sankranti break, students in Siddipet district were greeted with roses.

Teachers and officials handed out roses to students at a government school in the district. The Siddipet municipal commissioner Ravindra Reddy and vice chair person K Manjula Rajanarsu paid a visit to the government girls school and junior college and welcomed students, greeting them with roses. They also visited the government high school on Medak road .

Students were advised to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. “All schools have been cleaned and sanitised in the town. Parents have sent their children to schools with enthusiasm. The managements should ensure COVID-19 norms are followed in all schools. Students with symptoms should immediately be given care and a test should be done,” Reddy was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Officials visiting primary schools in a few other districts were asked to prepare reports on the development works required in those schools.