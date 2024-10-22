Telangana: Students in Medak suffer electric shock, Harish Rao alleges negligence

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd October 2024 2:27 pm IST
Harish Rao (File photo)

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, October 22, alleged negligence from Gurukul school authorities in Medak as a few students suffered electric shock.

The incident occurred at the school in Haveli Ghanpur. “Unfortunately, four female students from Haveli Ghanpur Gurukul of Medak district were injured due to electric shock,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA further highlighted that snake bites, dog bites, rat bites and food poisoning cases were common among Gurukuls during the Congress rule, but now electric shocks are added to the list.

In a post on X, Rao urged the Telangana government to respond to the victims and provide medical treatment to them.

