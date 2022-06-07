Telangana: Students protest after NMC cancels admissions

Hyderabad: Around 50 postgraduate students across three medical colleges, whose admissions were cancelled by the National Medical Council (NMC) staged a protest at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday. They demanded that the health university accommodate them in other states medical colleges.

The students claimed that health university officials follow the NMC’s orders and placed them in colleges where seats are available.

During the protest, the students met with the university’s Registrar, Dr D Praveen Kumar, and submitted a memorandum in this respect.

The protesting students were upset about missing an entire academic year and claimed that the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr B Karunakar Reddy, intentionally misled the NMC and the state government due to personal conflicts with the medical management.

The students in question would be adjusted in other medical colleges within the university as per the regulations, according to Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar, after clear directives from the NMC.

He stated that the institution will take all necessary steps to guarantee that the students’ future success is not jeopardized.

“No student will be ejected from his or her seat,” he stated.