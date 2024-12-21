Telangana study circle offers free course for minority recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle, under the aegis of the department of minorities welfare, will hold a four-month basic foundation course for those belonging to the minority community, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Parsi and Buddhists for state and central level recruitments for various sectors.

The last date for applying is January 15, 2025.

Interested candidates can register at the office of Telangana Minorities Study Circle and the concerned district minorities circles, said a press release on Saturday.

Candidates should bring the following documents to avail the benefit:

Copy of SSC certificate

Copy of intermediate certificate

Copy of degree certificate

Copy of Aadhar card and two passport size photos

For more details contact: 040-23236112 or email at directormscccctelangana@gmail.com. officials can be contacted on all working days between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm.