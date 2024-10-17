Telangana sub committee addresses paddy procurement issues for millers

Hyderabad: A cabinet sub-committee in Telangana on Wednesday, October 16, decided not to allocate paddy from the current Kharif season to rice millers who failed to return the milled rice from the previous season.

This decision aims to enforce compliance and accountability among millers, emphasizing that defaulters must deliver their custom-milled rice (CMR) dues to the government without delay, as stated by Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The sub-committee, which includes deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, and Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, was recently formed to address various paddy procurement issues.

This was the committee’s second meeting, where they discussed topics such as the hiring of storage facilities (godowns), bank guarantees from rice millers, milling charges, and issues related to paddy drainage.

Recently, rice millers informed the cabinet sub-committee that milling 100 kg of fine-variety paddy yields only 58 kg of rice, while milling the same amount of coarse-variety paddy produces 67 kg of rice.

They expressed concerns about the financial difficulties they are facing due to delayed payments from the government, with dues outstanding since the 2016-17 procurement season.

This has led to cash flow issues that hinder their daily operations.

The cabinet sub-committee assured the millers that their concerns would be presented to the chief minister for resolution in the near future.