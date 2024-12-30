Telangana sub inspector’s family protests ‘affair’, seeks mercy killing

Hyderabad: A woman along with her children protested in front of the Nalgonda collectorate on Monday, December 30, against an alleged extramarital affair between her husband, a sub-inspector of police and his colleague.

The family also sought mercy killing for themselves alleging that the SI and the constable were plotting to kill them.

The SI identified as Mahender, has allegedly been having an affair with a constable from the Telangana excise department Vasantha. As part of the protest, Mahender’s wife Jyoti and her children held a banner outside the collectorate. A video of the silent protest has been shared on social media.

The banner held by the family reads, “Allow us to opt for mercy killing. Both of them are having an illicit affair and are trying to kill us with a hunting machete.”