Video: Six-year-old gets stuck in grill at Yadgirigutta temple, rescued

The incident occurred when the boy was waiting in the queue for collecting the entry ticket.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th December 2024 4:49 pm IST
Telangana: Boy gets stuck in grill at Yadgirigutta temple, rescued
Devotees at Yadagirigutta Temple help the boy stuck in the grill

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy accidentally got his head stuck in a grill at the Yadagirigutta temple in Nalgonda on Sunday, December 29.

The incident occurred when the boy was waiting in the queue to collect the entry ticket. The patience and accuracy exhibited by his parents and a few devotees saved the boy from a major accident at the temple in Telangana.

Also Read
Telangana ACB arrests govt officer for demanding Rs 50k bribe

The boy was identified as Dayakar, who was on a visit to the Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam. A video of the parents and devotees helping the boy has gone viral on social media.

It shows one of the devotees pushing Dayakar out of the grill while his father holds him from behind. It is not clear how the boy got himself into the situation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th December 2024 4:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button