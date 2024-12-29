Video: Six-year-old gets stuck in grill at Yadgirigutta temple, rescued

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy accidentally got his head stuck in a grill at the Yadagirigutta temple in Nalgonda on Sunday, December 29.

The incident occurred when the boy was waiting in the queue to collect the entry ticket. The patience and accuracy exhibited by his parents and a few devotees saved the boy from a major accident at the temple in Telangana.

The boy was identified as Dayakar, who was on a visit to the Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam. A video of the parents and devotees helping the boy has gone viral on social media.

It shows one of the devotees pushing Dayakar out of the grill while his father holds him from behind. It is not clear how the boy got himself into the situation.