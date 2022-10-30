Telangana: Summative Assessment 1 exam schedule revised

Hyderabad: The Department of State Education on Saturday revised the exam schedule for Summative Assessment 1 (SA 1) which will be applicable in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district.

The authority has postponed the SA 1 exams, which were scheduled to take place from November 1-7. As per the revised schedule, the exams will be held between November 9-16. The exams for classes 1 to 5 will be held between 9:30 am to 12 pm.

Similarly, classes, 6 and 7 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:45 pm, class VIII from 2 pm to 4:45 pm and classes IX and X from 10 am to 12:45 pm and 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

The district educational officers in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts have been instructed to take necessary action to conduct the SA-1 exams as per the revised timetable.