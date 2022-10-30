TSPSC Group 1 prelims key, scanned copies of OMR answer sheets released

Hyderabad: The wait for the Group 1 prelims key and scanned copies of OMR answer sheets has finally come to an end as the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday released them.

The commission uploaded answer sheets of 2,85,916 candidates and the Group 1 prelims key on its official website.

Objections against key

Objections against the TSPSC Group 1 prelims key can be raised on the official website of TSPSC from October 31. The last date for submitting the objections is November 4 till 5 pm.

The commission has made it clear that objections can be raised only through the official website and no means of the commission will be entertained.

While submitting the objections, candidates have to attach copies of the proof in PDF format. Both resources and websites can be quoted as references.

The final key of TSPSC Group 1 will be released after taking objections, if any, on the preliminary key. It will be decided by an expert committee.

TSPSC Group 1 OMR answer sheets

Meanwhile, students can view their TSPSC Group 1 OMR answer sheets till 5 pm on November 29.

It can be downloaded from the official website of TSPSC (click here) after entering the TSPSC ID, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Apart from Group 1 prelims key and OMR answer sheets, TSPSC also uploaded the question paper on the website.

TSPSC Group 1 prelims results

TSPSC Group 1 prelims results are expected to be released within two months.

Recently, TSPSC removed the minimum qualifying marks criteria for Group 1 prelims.

The number of candidates who would be admitted to TSPSC mains would be 50 times the number of vacancies in each multi-zone.

Those who will be declared successful in the prelims will have to write main examination. The marks obtained in the mains will be taken into consideration for preparing the merit list.