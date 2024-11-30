Telangana: Surekha suspects RS Praveen’s hand in food poisoning cases in Gurukuls

Hyderabad: Forests and endowments minister Konda Surekha has expressed suspicion on the handiwork of former secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) and BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar in the recent cases of food poisoning being reported in those institutions.

Addressing media in Hyderabad on Saturday, she also suspected the hand of BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) behind the incidents, as per the inputs from the intelligence.

She said that RS Praveen Kumar had many followers in the Gurukuls, and that she was suspecting that they were trying to create unrest by blaming the state government for those food poisoning incidents, seemingly at the behest of KTR.

She also alleged that there were irregularities to the tune of crores in Gurukuls, when RS Praveen Kumar was heading the administration of those institutions,

“During the previous government, there was no effort made by those in power to inspect the Gurukuls and check the quality of education and facilities being offered to students there. After Congress came to power we have been doing that. Only one incident of food poisoning happened in the present government, which is unfortunate. With a plan they are trying to prevent the government from doing its work. I believe that there is the hand of RS Praveen Kumar in the incidents of food poisoning being reported in the state,” she told the media.

She also said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was giving more importance to his daughter K Kavitha, and that was the reason why KTR was feeling left-out. She also said that while Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and Kavitha formed a team, KTR was feeling isolated.

In a strong rebuttal of Surekha’s comments, Praveen Kumar dared the state government to arrest him if he was found to have perpetrated any wrongdoing.

“Konda Surekha lost her credibility when she got Telangana activists attacked at Manukota railway station during Telangana movement. She doesn’t even deserve to be a minister. I neglected my own children to ensure the children from these Gurukuls excelled in their careers. The results speak loud about what I could achieve. Konda Surekha should stop holding press meets,” he remarked.